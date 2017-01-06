Trump Team Calls Back Obama's Overseas Envoys by Inauguration Day

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The order was issued by President-elect Donald Trump ’s transition team and circulated via Department of State cable on December 23, the New York Times said Thursday.

Diplomats selected by a US president are expected to leave their posts after the president’s term expires, but they are as a rule granted an extension for months or weeks past that date to let their children remain in school.

The outlet said the blanket mandate, which sent all politically appointed diplomats packing, could leave Washington without Senate-confirmed envoys for months in countries like Germany, Canada and the United Kingdom.

