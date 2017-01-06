Trump Team Calls Back Obama's Overseas Envoys by Inauguration Day

Diplomats selected by a US president are expected to leave their posts after the president’s term expires, but they are as a rule granted an extension for months or weeks past that date to let their children remain in school.
The outlet said the blanket mandate, which sent all politically appointed diplomats packing, could leave Washington without Senate-confirmed envoys for months in countries like Germany, Canada and the United Kingdom.
PAY BACK DAY!!! 

Wow! Goes to the heart of the fact that government is suppose to be servants of the people and nothing less. Great call, Mr President! Surely, business is not going to be done as usual. And remember, the protocol for taking children out of school, wherever, was, first, promoted by Obama when he sent 35 diplomats out of the country, mid-term.
cast235
marcanhalt