Sheriff's Offer to Use Inmates to Build Trump's Mexico Wall 'Perverse, Inhumane'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Hodgson gained nationwide attention on Thursday after stating that he had made a formal offer to Trump on using inmates from Bristol County and from across the country to build the wall through the National Inmates’ Community Endeavors (NICE) rehabilitative work program for prisoners. The sheriff stressed the plan would save the government money as well as have a positive impact on inmates.
"The proposal is perverse… It’s inhumane, and it’s most likely unconstitutional. It’s also likely an attempt by Sheriff Hodgson just to ride this wave and become famous nationally… I hope we don’t have to take this proposal seriously," Laura Rotolo, a local ACLU representative in Massachusetts, told the Boston Globe newspaper.
Trump, who won November's US presidential election and is due to take office on January 20, pledged during his election campaign to build a wall on the border with Mexico and make the neighboring country pay for it.
