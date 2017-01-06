Register
6 January 2017
    US border patrol vehicle rides along the fence at the US-Mexican border near Naco, Mexico, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2008

    Sheriff's Offer to Use Inmates to Build Trump's Mexico Wall 'Perverse, Inhumane'

    © AP Photo/ Guillermo Arias
    Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson's offer to US President-elect Donald Trump on using prisoners to build a border wall between the United States and Mexico is likely to be unconstitutional, an American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) representative said.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Hodgson gained nationwide attention on Thursday after stating that he had made a formal offer to Trump on using inmates from Bristol County and from across the country to build the wall through the National Inmates’ Community Endeavors (NICE) rehabilitative work program for prisoners. The sheriff stressed the plan would save the government money as well as have a positive impact on inmates.

    "The proposal is perverse… It’s inhumane, and it’s most likely unconstitutional. It’s also likely an attempt by Sheriff Hodgson just to ride this wave and become famous nationally… I hope we don’t have to take this proposal seriously," Laura Rotolo, a local ACLU representative in Massachusetts, told the Boston Globe newspaper.

    The rights organization also sent a letter to Hodgson asking him to provide records of his offer to Trump as well as any communication he has had with the Trump team. The ACLU went on to ask the sheriff to support his claims of the proposed plan having a positive impact on inmates.

    Trump, who won November's US presidential election and is due to take office on January 20, pledged during his election campaign to build a wall on the border with Mexico and make the neighboring country pay for it.

    American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Tom Hodgson, Donald Trump, Mexico, United States
