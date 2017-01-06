RT Simply Reports on Events in US - Editor-in-Chief on Clapper's Claims

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The RT broadcaster only reports on real events happening in the United States, Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of the Sputnik news agency and the RT broadcaster, said Friday in response to US Director of National Intelligence James Clapper's claims that the channel's reporting is aimed against the United States.

"The national intelligence head says that RT undermines the American system merely by reporting on what is happening in his country," Simonyan said.

© AP Photo/ Evan Vucci Sputnik, RT - Grave Concern of Infamous Liar James Clapper

On Thursday, Clapper said at a US Senate hearing on cybersecurity that RT had been "disparaging" of the US political system and was active in promoting its views on US hypocrisy regarding human rights and generally seeking out fissures in US society. Clapper also accused RT of spreading fake news stories.

US media has also been lashing out against Russian journalists working in the country. In November, shortly after the US presidential election, The Washington Post published a piece claiming that Russian media outlets flooded the country with "fake news" and propaganda with the aim of helping Donald Trump win the election. The newspaper later updated the article stating that it does not vouch for the accuracy of the authors' statements.

