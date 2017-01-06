Trump Questions Lack of FBI Probe of DNC Servers Over Alleged Russian Hack

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President-elect Donald Trump has cast doubt on the US Democratic Party's claims of Russia hacking its servers in the light of reports revealing that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) did not investigate the computers.
The Democratic National Committee would not allow the FBI to study or see its computer info after it was supposedly hacked by Russia……— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 6 января 2017 г.
So how and why are they so sure about hacking if they never even requested an examination of the computer servers? What is going on?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 6 января 2017 г.
The incoming president responded to the previous day's reports of Democratic National Committee (DNC) Deputy Communications Director Eric Walker admitting that the FBI had never requested independent access to DNC computer servers throughout the investigation into last year's alleged hacking attacks which compromised the party ahead of the US presidential election. The FBI reportedly outsources the work to CrowdStrike, a private company, which had made allegations against Russia before.
#russiansdidit pic.twitter.com/URT76ct6ts— Michael Rivero (@WRH_Mike_Rivero) 23 декабря 2016 г.
On Wednesday, Trump sided with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange against the intelligence community’s claims, repeating Assange's assertion that Russia did not give him the information published by WikiLeaks during the election.
Russian officials have called the US allegations absurd and intended to deflect US public opinion from revelations of corruption and other pressing domestic concerns.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete It is even more bizarre than that. Not to change into my Captain Obvious superhero uniform, but consider this: here the DNC complains about a "possible" probe of their servers by the Russians which they cannot produce, trace or even prove happened, thereby alleging Russia interfered in a US Presidential election, but who was really messing around with other nation's elections and national sovereignties? Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete This is an example of why the globalists hate Trump's tweets. He's going to be at them like this for years. lol He makes excellent points.
support
Libya, Egypt, Iraq, Syria, West Ossetia, and others all experienced Obama Administration interference in their internal election and governmental processes through US financing of revolutions, the US supply of arms and training, waves of US-generated propaganda against lawfully elected regimes, all on behalf of radical Islam which flavour of Islam is now attacking the West as blowback.
As frosting on this cake, the US financed and directed the Maidan revolution, overthrowing a lawfully elected Ukrainian regime.
Yet the Obongoloids and the DNC Derpatrons cry like babies and poo-poo their pants because...maybe Russians hacked their election-related server?
Pot. Kettle. Black.
jas