Trump Questions Lack of FBI Probe of DNC Servers Over Alleged Russian Hack

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President-elect Donald Trump has cast doubt on the US Democratic Party's claims of Russia hacking its servers in the light of reports revealing that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) did not investigate the computers.

The Democratic National Committee would not allow the FBI to study or see its computer info after it was supposedly hacked by Russia…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 6 января 2017 г.

So how and why are they so sure about hacking if they never even requested an examination of the computer servers? What is going on? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 6 января 2017 г.

​The incoming president responded to the previous day's reports of Democratic National Committee (DNC) Deputy Communications Director Eric Walker admitting that the FBI had never requested independent access to DNC computer servers throughout the investigation into last year's alleged hacking attacks which compromised the party ahead of the US presidential election. The FBI reportedly outsources the work to CrowdStrike, a private company, which had made allegations against Russia before.

Earlier on Thursday, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper reaffirmed the US intelligence stance on pointing to Russia as the culprit behind the attacks.

On Wednesday, Trump sided with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange against the intelligence community’s claims, repeating Assange's assertion that Russia did not give him the information published by WikiLeaks during the election.

Russian officials have called the US allegations absurd and intended to deflect US public opinion from revelations of corruption and other pressing domestic concerns.

