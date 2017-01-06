Rights Group Urges Obama to Expedite Transfer of Gitmo Prisoners

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the US Department of Defense announced the transfer of four Guantanamo inmates to the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"While today’s transfer is encouraging, the president must act swiftly if he is to transfer the remaining detainees who have been unanimously cleared by national security agencies," the release stated on Thursday. "Though it seems unlikely he [Obama] is to complete that goal, he can and should continue to dwindle the population."

The human rights group explained in the release that this action came after the US Congress approved the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which includes language that would make it difficult for Obama to close the Guantanamo prison completely, the release noted.

To date, 55 detainees remain at Guantanamo Bay.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!