03:57 GMT +306 January 2017
    This file photo taken on June 02, 2015, shows Exxon Mobil Chairman and CEO Rex Tillerson addressing the World Gas Conference in Paris

    US Senator: Secretary of State Nominee Tillerson Willing to Release Tax Returns

    © AFP 2016/ ERIC PIERMONT
    US President–elect Donald Trump’s pick for secretary of state, former Exxon Mobil chief Rex Tillerson, is willing to release his tax information to the public, Senator Tom Udall said in a statement.

    ExxonMobil CEO and chairman Rex W. Tillerson gives a speech at the annual Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Monday, Nov. 7, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Jon Gambrell
    ExxonMobil, Trump State Secretary Pick Tillerson Resolve Conflict-of-Interest Issue
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Udall said that Tillerson could release his tax return after meeting with Trump's secretary of state nominee on Thursday.

    “Mr. Tillerson told me in our meeting that he is willing to make his tax information public,” Udall said, as quoted by KRWG news in New Mexico on Thursday.

    Udall, who champions environmental causes and is a critic of the oil industry, complimented Tillerson on divesting himself of his financial interests in Exxon Mobil after being nominated as secretary of state but insisted that the tax information still had to be made public.

    “I strongly urge him to release his tax returns before the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearings begin on Wednesday [January 11],” Udall added.

    Trump’s Republican Party holds a majority in the US Senate and controls the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

