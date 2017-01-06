Register
02:25 GMT +306 January 2017
Live
    Search
    NASA logo.

    NASA to Explore the Early Solar System With Two Planned Missions

    © Flickr/ Mat Hampson
    US
    Get short URL
    25111

    NASA has announced two missions to explore the early Solar System by studying the metallic asteroid Psyche and perform the first orbital reconnaissance of Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids.

    An artist's conception of a human Mars base, with a cutaway revealing an interior horticultural area
    © NASA. Ames Research Center
    NASA to Outline Guidelines Protecting Earth from Alien Life Forms
    Chosen out of 27 submissions, each investigative team received $3 million to design concept studies. The two selected missions will cost approximately $500 million each, not including launch and post-launch operations. The two missions have been dubbed “Lucy” and “Psyche.”

    “Lucy will visit a target-rich environment of Jupiter’s mysterious Trojan asteroids, while Psyche will study a unique metal asteroid that’s never been visited before,” Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate in Washington, said. “This is what Discovery Program missions are all about – boldly going to places we’ve never been to enable groundbreaking science.”

    Lucy, a robotic spacecraft scheduled to launch October 2021, will arrive at the asteroids in 2025. From 2027-2033, the spacecraft will explore six Jupiter Trojan asteroids. The group of asteroids are believed to be relics of an early era of the Solar System.

    The Psyche mission will explore a giant 130-mile-wide metal asteroid that is three times the distance of the Earth from the Sun. Unlike most asteroids, which are rocky or icy, Psyche is believed to be comprised primarily of iron and nickel, which, NASA noted in their press release, is similar to Earth’s core. Scientists are curious if the asteroid is actually the exposed core of an early planet, which would have been roughly the size of Mars.

    Mars
    © Photo: Pixabay
    NASA Scientists: Mars Ice Deposit Ideal for First Colonies

    “The mission will help scientists understand how planets and other bodies separated into their layers – including cores, mantles and crusts – early in their histories,” according to the NASA news release.

    The Psyche mission is slated to launch in October 2023 and arrive at the asteroid seven years later, with the help of an “Earth gravity assist spacecraft maneuver in 2024 and a Mars flyby in 2025.”

    "The selected investigations have the potential to reveal much about the formation of our solar system and its dynamic processes,” John Grunsfeld, astronaut and associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate in Washington, said in a statement. “Dynamic and exciting missions like these hold promise to unravel the mysteries of our solar system and inspire future generations of explorers. It’s an incredible time for science, and NASA is leading the way.”

    Related:

    NASA Spots Mysterious Object and Comet Racing Toward Earth
    NASA's Next-Gen Space Telescope Fails Latest Pre-Launch Vibration Test
    NASA’s Hubble Telescope Finds Massive Cosmic Megamaser
    NASA Cooperating With Russia on Progress MS-04 Investigation
    Pandora's Beauty: NASA Spacecraft Snaps Hi-Res Photos of Saturn Moon
    Tags:
    Jupiter Trojan Asteroids, Spacecraft, Outerspace, Science Mission Directorate, NASA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Jewel of Cambodia: Wonders and Mysteries of Angkor
    The Jewel of Cambodia: Wonders and Mysteries of Angkor
    Pornography Victims in Utah May Soon Be Able to Sue for Damages.
    Utah Porn Prohibition?
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok