Four Gitmo Detainees Transferred to Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The release stated that after reviewing the cases of Al-Shibli and Bwazir, the interagency Guantanamo Review Task Force unanimously approved the men's transfer.

"The Department of Defense announced today the transfer of four detainees: Salem Ahmad Hadi Bin Kanad, Muhammed Rajab Sadiq Abu Ghanim, Abdallah Yahya Yusif Al-Shibli, and Muhammad Ali Abdallah Muhammad Bwazir from the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay to the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," the release stated on Thursday.

The Periodic Review Boards determined Kanad and Ghanim no longer need to remain at the detention center to prevent them from being a significant threat to the United States, the release added.

Fifty-five detainees remain at Guantanamo Bay.

