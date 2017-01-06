US Air Force Research Lab Orders New Secure Intelligence-Sharing Network

© AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais Obama Receives Intelligence Report on Alleged 'Russian Hacking'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — BAE Systems has been awarded a $49 million five-year contract "to develop, deploy, and maintain cross domain solutions for safeguarding the sharing of sensitive information between government networks," according to the release.

BAE Systems will create a protected network to exchange messages, images, and streaming video and audio data to enhance mission collaboration across different domains, the company explained.

"The technologies developed under the AFRL’s Systems Engineering and Evaluation System Analysis Worldwide Cross Domain contract will benefit the Intelligence Community, the US Department of Defense and other government agencies," the release added.

BAE Systems will also work closely with AFRL to research and develop dynamic new tools to address future agency needs and bridge technology gaps, the company said.

