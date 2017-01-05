Register
23:46 GMT +305 January 2017
Live
    Search
    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange holds up his new kitten at the Ecuadorian Embassy in central London, Britain, in this undated photograph released to Reuters on May 9, 2016

    WikiLeaks Assange: Democrats Lost Election Because Their Candidate Was Weak

    © REUTERS/ Courtesy of WikiLeaks
    US
    Get short URL
    0 11530

    According to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, the Democrats lost the US presidential election because they rigged the primary process against their strongest candidate.

    During the second part of Sean Hannity’s sit down interview with Assange from inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, which aired on Fox News on Wednesday evening, the online publisher stated that the Democratic National Committee no longer supports the interests of those they represent.​​

    "It can only go through that reformation if it looks at the genuine reasons for the loss," Assange said. "The genuine reason, to my mind, for the loss, is [that] they didn’t pick the strongest candidate… That didn’t happen. Why didn’t it happen? Because the DNC … no longer represented the genuine interests of the Democratic party.”

    Internet users reading the international media project WikiLeaks
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    WikiLeaks Offers $20,000 Reward for Evidence of Obama’s IT Staff Destroying Documents

    Assange has been outspoken on the Democratic Party administration rigging the election in favor of Clinton over Senator Bernie Sanders. Emails released by WikiLeaks revealed deep collusion between the party and Clinton’s campaign. Assange specifically cited the now-DNC chairwoman Donna Brazile giving Clinton’s team debate questions in advance. He urged the party to use the information that they published to take a good hard look in the mirror, so that they can reform.

    "So, my message to the US Democratic Party is,” Assange said, “take the information that we have published, which shows who the different players are and how they work within the DNC, learn from it and reform."

    Assange praised President-elect Donald Trump for communicating directly with the public, instead of going through the media, and urged him to adopt the transparency championed by WikiLeaks.

    "If you can get the information out as soon as possible, then you can correct as soon as possible," Assange said. "So I think that Donald Trump, early on in his administration, he needs to set a standard. He needs to go to someone in that Cabinet, ‘OK, you’re a friend, maybe even [an] ally, but you did the wrong thing here by the American people, so you’re fired.’ And that standard needs to be set early."

    A suburban Chicago police department paid a hacker a $500 dollar ransom in Bitcoin to restore access to data the hacker disabled using a popular virus
    © Flickr/ Dennis Skley
    WikiLeaks Sources in US Facing Serious Charges Seek Legal Aid

    Trump has faced extreme criticism for tweeting his skepticism of Russian hacking claims by US intelligence agencies, while also citing Assange’s claim that no state actors were involved in the DNC email leaks.

    Assange entered the Ecuadorian Embassy in London on June 19, 2012, and applied for political asylum, which was granted. Since that time, the building has been encircled by police waiting to arrest him for allegations against him in Sweden, a country that has refused to rule out the publisher’s extradition to the United States. 

    According to the findings of a 16-month investigation by the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention (UNWGAD), the WikiLeaks founder is being arbitrarily and unlawfully detained, and must immediately be released and compensated.

    Related:

    US Senator Warns Trump, Americans Against Listening to WikiLeaks Founder Assange
    WikiLeaks Offers Reward for Evidence of Obama’s IT Staff Destroying Documents
    WikiLeaks: US Banning Russian Diplomats Likely Violates Vienna Convention
    WikiLeaks's Most High-Profile Revelations in 10 Years
    German Parliament Source Behind WikiLeaks Dump on Mass Surveillance, Not Russia
    Tags:
    Democratic Party, DNC, Wikileaks, Sean Hannity, Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton, Julian Assange
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Jewel of Cambodia: Wonders and Mysteries of Angkor
    The Jewel of Cambodia: Wonders and Mysteries of Angkor
    Pornography Victims in Utah May Soon Be Able to Sue for Damages.
    Utah Porn Prohibition?
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok