Kerry 'Accepts' Russian Leadership Behind US Democratic National Committee Hack

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Outgoing US Secretary of State John Kerry said Thursday that he accepts the intelligence community’s assessment that the cyberattack of the Democratic National Committee’s computer systems was directed by Russian leaders.

"I'm not going to get into what I personally believe… I accept the judgement of the intelligence community that this went to the highest level," Kerry stated in a press conference.

