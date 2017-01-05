Majority of US Democrats Claim They Want Trump to Succeed

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Fifty-seven percent of Democrats want US President-elect Donald Trump to succeed in the next four years, even though few Democrats expect a successful outcome, according to a poll by Rasmussen Reports on Thursday.

"Even most Democrats want Donald Trump to succeed as president, but voters are far less confident that things will play out that way," a press release explaining the poll said.

At the same time, just 17 percent of Democrats expect a successful Trump presidency, the poll revealed.

Like virtually every survey of US voters, the latest Rasmussen poll illustrates the partisan divide between Democrats and Republicans, which has kept Congress gridlocked on most issues throughout the Obama presidency.

The 57 percent of Democrats who wish Trump’s presidency to be a success compares with 91 percent of Republicans who say the same, as well as 73 percent of unaffiliated voters, the poll explained.

When asked whether success was likely, the poll showed a 67-to-17 percent split in "yes" answers between Republicans and Democrats respectively, with unaffiliated voters in the middle at 35 percent.

Moreover, more than one in four voters, or 26 percent, said they want Trump to fail.