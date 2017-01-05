Majority of US Democrats Claim They Want Trump to Succeed

"Even most Democrats want Donald Trump to succeed as president, but voters are far less confident that things will play out that way," a press release explaining the poll said.
At the same time, just 17 percent of Democrats expect a successful Trump presidency, the poll revealed.
Like virtually every survey of US voters, the latest Rasmussen poll illustrates the partisan divide between Democrats and Republicans, which has kept Congress gridlocked on most issues throughout the Obama presidency.
When asked whether success was likely, the poll showed a 67-to-17 percent split in "yes" answers between Republicans and Democrats respectively, with unaffiliated voters in the middle at 35 percent.
Moreover, more than one in four voters, or 26 percent, said they want Trump to fail.
