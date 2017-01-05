Register
    .S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks briefly to reporters between meetings at the Mar-a-lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida

    Majority of US Democrats Claim They Want Trump to Succeed

    US
    The 57 percent of Democrats who wish Trump’s presidency to be a success compares with 91 percent of Republicans who say the same, as well as 73 percent of unaffiliated voters, according to the poll.

    US President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump to discuss transition plans in the White House Oval Office in Washington, US, November 10, 2016.
    Why Obama Administration 'Does Its Best to Smudge Trump's Presidency'
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Fifty-seven percent of Democrats want US President-elect Donald Trump to succeed in the next four years, even though few Democrats expect a successful outcome, according to a poll by Rasmussen Reports on Thursday.

    "Even most Democrats want Donald Trump to succeed as president, but voters are far less confident that things will play out that way," a press release explaining the poll said.

    At the same time, just 17 percent of Democrats expect a successful Trump presidency, the poll revealed.

    Like virtually every survey of US voters, the latest Rasmussen poll illustrates the partisan divide between Democrats and Republicans, which has kept Congress gridlocked on most issues throughout the Obama presidency.

    Donald the Reformer: Trump to Revamp 'Politicized' US Intelligence Agencies
    When asked whether success was likely, the poll showed a 67-to-17 percent split in "yes" answers between Republicans and Democrats respectively, with unaffiliated voters in the middle at 35 percent.

    Moreover, more than one in four voters, or 26 percent, said they want Trump to fail.

    US Congress to Repeal Obamacare in 2017 After Trump Health Chief Confirmed
    Why Obama Administration 'Does Its Best to Smudge Trump's Presidency'
    Democracy Inaction: Well-Paying Opponents Set Traps to Trip-Up Trump
    Trump Says US Media Lies About Relationship With Assange Over Russia
      jas
      Do Democrats really think it's good or just to force their agenda on so much of the US that doesn't want it? DNC power is very concentrated in limited areas. So 2623 counties in the US should be led around by the other 489 counties?
