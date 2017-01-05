Register
20:22 GMT +305 January 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. President Barack Obama

    Obama's Farewell Letter Hails US Economic Progress, Laments Failed Gun Limits

    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    US
    Get short URL
    03302

    Barack Obama said that a growing economy, a recovered US auto industry and health coverage for 20 million uninsured Americans were among multiple successes.

    US President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump to discuss transition plans in the White House Oval Office in Washington, US, November 10, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    Why Obama Administration 'Does Its Best to Smudge Trump's Presidency'
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) A growing economy, a recovered US auto industry and health coverage for 20 million uninsured Americans were among multiple successes cited in a valedictory letter by outgoing US President Barack Obama on Thursday.

    "In the depths of that winter, on January 20, 2009, I stood before you and swore a sacred oath," Obama said in his letter addressed to the American people. "I told you that day that the challenges we faced would not be met easily or in a short span of time — but they would be met. And after eight busy years, we’ve met them — because of you."

    Obama cited the US economic growth of more than 3 percent for the first time in his presidency during the final three months of his administration.

    He lauded the drawdown of US troops in Afghanistan and Iraq while praising success in the air campaign against the Islamic State terrorist group.

    The auto industry, he said, "has roared its way back, saving one million jobs across the country and fueling a manufacturing sector that, after a decade of decline, has added new jobs for the first time since the 1990s."

    Obama also credited his signature health reform plan known as Obamacare, for saving 87 million lives and for slowing the growth in health care prices the lowest rate in the past 50 years.

    Republicans in the new Congress and President-elect Donald Trump have taken issue with nearly every issue cited by Obama as a success.

    The Republicans blame the outgoing president for an unprecedented increase in insurance premiums for Obamacare participants, for allowing the Islamic State to take over much of Iraq and Syria, and for letting US auto companies move factories overseas.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Obama's 'Bold' Policy Moves Come as Democrats 'Implode' After Clinton's Failure
    Obama Rallies Democrats Against Republicans for Battle Over Healthcare Issue
    US Military Honors Obama in Farewell Ceremony With Highest Civilian Award
    Tags:
    letter, farewell, Barack Obama, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Jewel of Cambodia: Wonders and Mysteries of Angkor
    The Jewel of Cambodia: Wonders and Mysteries of Angkor
    Pornography Victims in Utah May Soon Be Able to Sue for Damages.
    Utah Porn Prohibition?
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok