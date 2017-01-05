Son of Osama Bin Laden Designated Terrorist by United States

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States has officially designated Osama bin Laden's son Hamza bin Laden as a global terrorist, the US Department of State said in a press release stated on Thursday.

"The Department of State has designated Hamza bin Laden as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT)… foreign persons determined to have committed, or pose a serious risk of committing, acts of terrorism that threaten the security of US nationals or the national security, foreign policy, or economy of the United States" the release stated.

The sanctions block any interest bin Laden has in property within the United States, and prohibits US citizens from engaging in transactions with him.