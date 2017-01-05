US Congressman McCaul Proposes Organizing US Cyber Defense Into Single Agency

© AFP 2016/ SAUL LOEB US Air Force Sets Up Cyber Defense Office to Protect Weapons Systems

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The United States should establish a major cybersecurity organization under the Department of Homeland Security in order to strengthen its cyber defense system, US House of Representatives Homeland Security Committee chairman Michael McCaul proposed in an address on Thursday.

"I propose the major reorganization and consolidation of our domestic civilian cyber defense efforts into a single strong cybersecurity agency at the Department of Homeland Security," McCaul stated. "This will be my highest cybersecurity priority in the next year."