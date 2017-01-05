New Approach Required for Homeland Security in US - Secretary Johnson

© AP Photo/ Manuel Balce Ceneta Trump Selects Retired Gen. John Kelly for US Homeland Security Secretary

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) needs to adjust its focus on the approach used to protect the United States from terrorists, Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said in an exit memorandum on Thursday.

"The global terrorist threat still exists, has evolved to a new phase, and requires a new approach to our homeland security," Johnson stated.

Johnson wrote in the memorandum about four areas that require adjustment, including preventing terrorist travel to the United States, information sharing, raising public vigilance and awareness, and countering violent extremism.

Johnson noted that "the next administration must continue to encourage the 'counter-measure' to ISIL's [Islamic State] and al Qaeda's appeal on the internet."

Aviation security is also a top priority for DHS, and Johnson said the Transportation Security Administration needs to have all the resources required to keep up its capabilities and keep pace with evolving threats.

In the memorandum, Johnson also wrote that when it comes to natural disasters in the United States, Congress and the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump need to adjust the current spending constraints on disaster relief funds.

