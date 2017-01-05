Trump Says US Media Lies About Relationship With Assange Over Russia

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy US Senator Warns Trump, Americans Against Listening to WikiLeaks Founder Assange

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President-elect Donald Trump said in a Twitter message on Thursday that the corporate media misinterpreted comments on Wednesday when reporting he agreed with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on intelligence involving alleged Russian interference in the US 2016 election.

"The dishonest media likes saying that I am in agreement with Julian Assange — wrong," the message stated. "I simply state what he states, it is for the people to make up their own minds as to the truth."

The dishonest media likes saying that I am in Agreement with Julian Assange — wrong. I simply state what he states, it is for the people…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2017

​

to make up their own minds as to the truth. The media lies to make it look like I am against "Intelligence" when in fact I am a big fan! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2017

Trump noted that the media lied yet again, this time to make him look like he is against the US intelligence community, when he is actually "a big fan."

© REUTERS/ Axel Schmidt US Accuses Russia of Meddling in its Elections to Discredit Trump – Assange

On Wednesday, Trump said Assange stated Russia did not provide him any of the hacked information from the Democratic Party released on WikiLeaks.

The president-elect also mentioned Assange’s claim that a 14-year-old could have hacked Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, leading Trump to call the Democrats careless.

Trump has criticized US intelligence officials over their claims that Russia breached the Democratic National Committee's computer systems.

Russian officials have called the US allegations of interference absurd, and have noted the allegations are intended to deflect US public opinion from revelations of corruption and other pressing domestic concerns.