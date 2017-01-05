Trump Says US Media Lies About Relationship With Assange Over Russia

"The dishonest media likes saying that I am in agreement with Julian Assange — wrong," the message stated. "I simply state what he states, it is for the people to make up their own minds as to the truth."
The dishonest media likes saying that I am in Agreement with Julian Assange — wrong. I simply state what he states, it is for the people….— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2017
to make up their own minds as to the truth. The media lies to make it look like I am against "Intelligence" when in fact I am a big fan!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2017
Trump noted that the media lied yet again, this time to make him look like he is against the US intelligence community, when he is actually "a big fan."
The president-elect also mentioned Assange’s claim that a 14-year-old could have hacked Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, leading Trump to call the Democrats careless.
Trump has criticized US intelligence officials over their claims that Russia breached the Democratic National Committee's computer systems.
Russian officials have called the US allegations of interference absurd, and have noted the allegations are intended to deflect US public opinion from revelations of corruption and other pressing domestic concerns.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete It's actually funny for the MSM globalist media try to claim that Trump is against US intel an dunpatriotic. Trump is a big-time flag-waving type.
jas
Everything Obama wants to do is for personal or political benefit. The well-being of the US doesn't even enter Obama's outcomes. Obama says the words, but Obama's actions and outcomes say, "Hate USA. Hate USA."