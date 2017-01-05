Register
17:41 GMT +305 January 2017
    .S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks briefly to reporters between meetings at the Mar-a-lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida

    Trump Says US Media Lies About Relationship With Assange Over Russia

    JONATHAN ERNST
    US
    115510

    US President-elect Donald Trump called media "dishonest" after reports appeared that Trump agreed with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on intelligence involving alleged Russian interference in the US 2016 election.

    A video link up with Julian Assange, journalist, founder and editor-in-chief of WikiLeaks, at the session, End of the Monopoly: The Open Information Age, held as part of the New Era of Journalism: Farewell to Mainstream international media forum at the Rossiya Segodnya International Multimedia Press Center
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    US Senator Warns Trump, Americans Against Listening to WikiLeaks Founder Assange
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President-elect Donald Trump said in a Twitter message on Thursday that the corporate media misinterpreted comments on Wednesday when reporting he agreed with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on intelligence involving alleged Russian interference in the US 2016 election.

    "The dishonest media likes saying that I am in agreement with Julian Assange — wrong," the message stated. "I simply state what he states, it is for the people to make up their own minds as to the truth."

    Trump noted that the media lied yet again, this time to make him look like he is against the US intelligence community, when he is actually "a big fan."

    Julian Assange, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of WikiLeaks speaks via video link during a press conference on the occasion of the ten year anniversary celebration of WikiLeaks in Berlin, Germany, October 4, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Axel Schmidt
    US Accuses Russia of Meddling in its Elections to Discredit Trump – Assange
    On Wednesday, Trump said Assange stated Russia did not provide him any of the hacked information from the Democratic Party released on WikiLeaks.

    The president-elect also mentioned Assange’s claim that a 14-year-old could have hacked Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, leading Trump to call the Democrats careless.

    Trump has criticized US intelligence officials over their claims that Russia breached the Democratic National Committee's computer systems.

    Russian officials have called the US allegations of interference absurd, and have noted the allegations are intended to deflect US public opinion from revelations of corruption and other pressing domestic concerns.

    media, Julian Assange, Donald Trump, United States
      jas
      It's actually funny for the MSM globalist media try to claim that Trump is against US intel an dunpatriotic. Trump is a big-time flag-waving type.

      Everything Obama wants to do is for personal or political benefit. The well-being of the US doesn't even enter Obama's outcomes. Obama says the words, but Obama's actions and outcomes say, "Hate USA. Hate USA."
