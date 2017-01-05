Register
11:15 GMT +305 January 2017
Live
    Search
    US President Barack Obama holds a year-end press conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, December 16, 2016

    Obama's 'Bold' Policy Moves Come as Democrats 'Implode' After Clinton's Failure

    © AFP 2016/ SAUL LOEB
    US
    Get short URL
    495970

    Outgoing US President Barack Obama's recent foreign policy moves reflect the collapse of his party and failure of its presidential candidate, Daniel McAdams, political analyst and executive director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity, told Sputnik.

    President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Giant Center, Dec. 15, 2016, in Hershey, Pennsylvania
    © AP Photo/ Matt Rourke
    Why Obama's Farewell Sanctions are Actually a 'New Year's Gift' to Trump
    In an interview with Sputnik, Daniel McAdams, political analyst and executive director of the US-based Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity, drew attention to outgoing US President Barack Obama's recent foreign policy steps, which he linked to the implosion of the Democratic Party following Hillary Clinton's failed election campaign.

    The interview came after Washington issued a series of controversial decisions that run counter to US President-elect Donald Trump's proclaimed policies.

    For example, for the first time in 36 years, the US let the UN Security Council pass a resolution which condemns Israeli settlements in Palestine.

    Trump, who had argued strongly for a US veto, called the resolution extremely unfair, adding that things will be different after his inauguration on January the 20th.

    In another example, the Obama administration slapped Russia with new sanctions, accusing Moscow of hacking that allegedly helped Trump win the election, something that Daniel McAdams said was "an absolutely false story."

    Earlier, the US President-elect expressed doubt regarding US intelligence claims of a Russian trace in the Democratic National Committee email leak.

    Asked about whether the outgoing US administration seeks to taint Trump's presidency, Daniel McAdams said that "it's relatively unusual" to see Obama taking "such bold foreign policy steps" as his administration is literally walking out the White House door.

    "The Democratic Party has really imploded with [expectations of] Hillary Clinton's presidency and with the realization of the fact that they used the wrong [campaign] tactics to achieve better results. So I think they are having difficult time reflecting on all this," McAdams said.

    When asked whether Trump will deliver on his promise to reverse Obama's decisions when he enters office, McAdams remained cautiously optimistic.

    "I don't know whether he will do it because he says a lot of things. But I think it will be quite easy for him to negate President Obama's executive orders. In fact, many of the sanctions on Russia are the result of such orders," he said.

    On December 29, outgoing US President Barack Obama announced the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats, the closing of two Russian diplomatic compounds and new sanctions against six Russian individuals and five entities, including Russia's GRU (the Main Intelligence Directorate, comparable to the CIA) and FSB (the Federal Security Service), over Moscow's alleged interference in the November US presidential election, which the Kremlin has denied.

    A journalist writes a material as she watches a live telecast of the U.S. presidential election standing at portraits of U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Union Jack pub in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Alexander Zemlianichenko
    If Trump Tries to Lift Obama's Sanctions, He 'Will Be Branded as Putin's Agent'
    In response, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov proposed the tit-for-tat expulsion from Russia of 31 US Embassy personnel and four personnel of the US General Consulate in St. Petersburg.

    However, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would not expel anyone as a response to US sanctions against Moscow over alleged hacking, choosing instead to invite US embassy staffers to the country's most exclusive New Year's Eve celebration, in the Kremlin.

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Obama’s Anti-Trump War Comes At The Expense of American Interests
    Trump to Take Action Against Obama Executive Orders ‘On Day One’ - Pence
    Trump’s Call to End Gitmo Transfers Will Not Affect Obama Policy - White House
    Obama's 'Smooth Transition' Involves Creating Chaos for Trump to Inherit
    Tags:
    election, decisions, presidency, campaign, foreign policy, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      More useless sound bytes, but nothing could please me more than to hear from a wide spectrum that Obama is a 'no-account' president. He might get more attention to a Presidential Library, if he takes it on the road with him to flea markets.
    • Reply
      tobi.gelando
      the first black President and Muslin not born in the Usa terror state he has destroy the democratic party for decade's to come !!! He started the regime change in Syria and Ukraine we all now the tragic 600.000 dead mlli. lost there home !!!
      He should stay trial in "den Haag" for war crime !!!
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Best Photos of the Wildlife of Russia 2016 Contest
    Best Photos of the Wildlife of Russia 2016 Contest
    Pornography Victims in Utah May Soon Be Able to Sue for Damages.
    Utah Porn Prohibition?
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok