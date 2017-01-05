US Former Ambassador to Russia McFaul Meets With Obama

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – McFaul wrote about the meeting on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

"Leaving the White House tonight, maybe for the last time in a long while. Great to see President Obama one last time as president. Honored to have served in his government," McFaul wrote.

The former ambassador did not specify the details of his meeting with Obama.

McFaul served as US ambassador to Russia in 2012-2014. Currently he is a professor of political science at Stanford University in California.

Last week, McFaul praised the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin to not expel US diplomats in response to the new anti-Russia sanctions imposed by Washington.

Obama's administration last week ordered the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats, the closure of two Russian diplomatic compounds and new sanctions against six Russian individuals and five entities over Moscow's alleged interference in the 2016 election, which the Kremlin has repeatedly denied.

