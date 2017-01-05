Nomination Hearing for Transportation Secretary Candidate Set for January 11

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Elaine Chao was nominated by Trump to head the US Department of Transportation on November 30.

"US Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, will convene a nomination hearing for The Honorable Elaine Chao, President-elect Donald Trump’s Secretary of the Department of Transportation designee… on Wednesday, January 11, 2017," the release stated.

Chao previously served as Deputy Secretary of Transportation and Secretary of Labor. She is married to US Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!