US Labor Department Sues Google Over Employee Private Data

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The lawsuit, according to court documents, alleges that Google withheld the information when the federal contracting office began a routine audit of the company’s equal opportunity employment program.

The Labor Department has formally requested an administrative law judge to either force Google to comply with federal regulations or to end all of Google's current contracts with the federal government and bar the company from entering into future contracts.

In a statement, Google said it had provided hundreds of thousands of records during 2016 but that it refused to give the government private information about its employees.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!