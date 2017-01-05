Register
04:37 GMT +305 January 2017
Live
    Search
    The Federal Reserve headquarters in Washington, DC

    Trump Presidency Energizes Push for ‘Audit the Fed’ Bill, Advocacy Group Says

    © Photo: Wikipedia/Dan Smith
    US
    Get short URL
    0 7611

    A longtime but thus-far fruitless bid by congressional critics of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to have the central bank audited is gaining momentum as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office, the advocacy group Campaign for Liberty’s Chairman Ron Paul said in a statement.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — According to Paul, the bill will make the conduct by the US Federal Reserve transparent.

    “With a President who supports ‘Audit the Fed’ finally sitting in the White House, Congress has no excuse to not quickly pass this bill and finally let the American people know the truth about the Fed’s conduct on monetary policy, including its dealings with foreign governments and central banks,” Paul said on Wednesday.

    As a member of the US House of Representatives, Paul first introduced an audit-the-Fed bill in response to the 2008 financial crisis that led to the Great Recession.

    US flag
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Federal Reserve Chair Calls US Economic Outlook ‘Uncertain’ Amid Trump's Win
    The bill stalled in the last four sessions of Congress and Paul, now retired as a lawmaker, has passed the legislative campaign to his son, US Senator Rand Paul, who introduced a new version of the legislation this week.

    “My Campaign for Liberty is going to mobilize a pro-Audit the Fed majority to make 2017 the year when the Fed’s wall of secrecy is finally torn down,” the former congressman stated.

    Paul explained that for more than a century, the Fed has exercised almost absolute and unquestioned authority over America’s monetary policy.

    “As a result, the US economy has experienced repeated boom-and-bust cycles, increasing income inequality and the loss of 90 percent of the dollar’s purchasing power,” Paul stated.

    Paul also noted Trump’s criticism of the Fed during the US presidential campaign, including the president-elect’s endorsement of past proposals to audit the US central bank.

    The latest bill titled the Federal Reserve Transparency Act would require the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to audit the Reserve's Board of Governors and banks within a year of the bill's passage.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

     

    Related:

    US Senator Rand Paul Introduces Bill to Make Federal Reserve More Transparent
    US Federal Reserve Raises Interest Rate to 0.5%-0.75% Range
    Most US Federal Reserve Members Support Rate Increase ‘Relatively Soon’
    Tags:
    transparency, Federal Reserve, White House, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Best Photos of the Wildlife of Russia 2016 Contest
    Best Photos of the Wildlife of Russia 2016 Contest
    Pornography Victims in Utah May Soon Be Able to Sue for Damages.
    Utah Porn Prohibition?
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok