US Military Honors Obama in Farewell Ceremony With Highest Civilian Award

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The five service branches of the US armed forces bade farewell to Obama during a ceremony held on Wednesday.

"I have been in the Situation Room of the White House and witnessed your thoughtful deliberations before sending troops in harm's way," Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford said during the ceremony. "You have always been there for us even at Dover Air Force base, Mr. President, to receive the remains of the fallen."

Obama responded that he was just a front man in a well-run military force.

"[I]t's because of all you that the US military is the most capable fighting force on the face of the Earth," Obama said in remarks during the ceremony.

Obama thanked all the families coping with the loss of a fallen soldier and those troops suffering debilitating mental illnesses.

Dunford also singled out for praise Michelle Obama and her efforts to support wounded warriors.

