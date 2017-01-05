Register
    Bed Bug

    Ick! More Bed Bugs in The US Than Ever Before

    © Flickr/ Center for Invasive Species Research
    US
    Pest control company Orkin released its annual report on which cities in America have the highest instance of bed bug infestation, and it’s not looking good for Baltimore and Washington DC.

    Kicking Chicago to the curb, Baltimore has moved up nine spots on this years’ list, with Washington DC taking the supporting role as number two. 

    Within the six years Orkin has released its city rankings, this is the first time that Baltimore reached the not-so-coveted number-one spot, dethroning Chicago from a four-year reign.

    The infamous list is based on data from metro areas documenting where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments, both residential and commercial, from December 1, 2015 to November 30, 2016. 

    “We have more people affected by bed bugs in the United States now more than ever,” claimed Ron Harrison, Ph.D., Orkin entomologist and director of technical services, who adding that bed bugs are a growing issue and not necessarily a sign of uncleanliness. 

    According to Harrison, anyone, even the most fastidious, can find the pesky hitchhikers in their home.

    Bella, a 3-year-old beagle/border collie mix that works for Detective Bed Bug, a canine scent detection service, sniffs out a container with a bed bug in it, during the first North American Bed Bug Summit, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2010, in Rosemont, Ill.
    © AP Photo/ M. Spencer Green
    Bed Bug Hunt: Austrian Hoteliers Fight Parasites Using Sniffer Dogs

    “We have treated for bed bugs in everything from million dollar homes to public housing.” 

    The home invaders are extremely difficult to detect, primarily due to their small size and ability to survive a year without eating. Orkin suggests that residents check mattress seams, headboards, baseboards, electrical outlets, and even picture frames. 

    “People may have bed bugs and not know it, because many people have no physical reaction to bed bug bites,” Harrison says. “That’s why it’s important for people everywhere to inspect for bed bugs regularly.”

    So much more than a harmless nursery rhyme, don’t let the bed bugs bite, literally, and check your home carefully. 

    Infestation, bedbugs, United States
      marcanhalt
      You can, first, thank waste management companies for larger containers that can sit around for month at a time, pickups at the curbs (Chicago, Baltimore, Detroit, LA, e.g.) that can sit for days and weeks before being disposed of. The number one reason in larger areas? Dumpster diving. Anything that they can cling to is a transport item. Number one item being dove for? TV sets. Hard to reach them with Orkin and it is an incubator.
