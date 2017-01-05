US Navy Planning to Spend $566 Billion Annually on Fleet Expansion

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Navy estimated the average annual cost of the new ships at $17 billion per year for a total of $509 billion over 30 years.

"Using its own models and assumptions, CBO estimates that those new ships would cost a total of $566 billion (in 2016 dollars) over 30 years, or an average of $18.9 billion per year," the CBO stated in the report summary.

Moreover, the CBO said the plan would cost almost-one third more in the next 30 years than the Navy has spent in the previous 30 years.

In December, the Navy released a plan to build a fleet of 355 ships over three decades, an increase of 47 ships over the 308-ship goal it stated in 2014.

The plan includes 45 combat logistics and support ships, and 209 combat ships, including 12 ballistic missile submarines.

At present, the Navy has 272 battle force ships, including 57 combat logistics and support ships.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!