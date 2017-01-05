Register
00:52 GMT +305 January 2017
Live
    Search
    DARPA's LUKE Prosthetic Arms

    Pentagon’s DARPA Delivers ‘Luke Skywalker’ Bionic Arms (VIDEO)

    Youtube/
    US
    Get short URL
    0 25 0 0

    The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency's (DARPA) Revolutionizing Prosthetics program recently delivered a set of bionic “LUKE” arms, designed for people living without upper-body limbs, to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

    During a ceremony at the Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, DARPA’s Biological Technologies office director, Justin Sanchez, presented the arms, saying, "We are delivering to Walter Reed the world's most advanced prosthetic arm system that has the same size, weight, shape and grip strength compared to an adult human arm… It's a remarkable device." according to NextGov.

    ​The defense group debuted the arms at Walter Reed so that they could be used by wounded veterans, before making them commercially available.

    Sanchez stated, "The commercial production and availability of these remarkable arms for patients marks a major milestone in the [DARPA] Revolutionizing Prosthetics program and most importantly an opportunity for our wounded warriors to enjoy a major enhancement in their quality of life…and we are not stopping here."

    Anti-Submarine Warfare Continuous Trail Unmanned Vessel Speed Testing
    © Photo: Youtube/arronlee33
    DARPA’s ‘Sea Hunter’ Anti-Submarine Drone Set for International Trials in 2017

    Sanchez added that DARPA intends to continue developing bionic limbs to the point that they can be directly connected to human central and peripheral nervous systems. 

    The "Life Under Kinetic Evolution" arm, named after the Luke Skywalker character from the Star Wars films, was developed to improve mobility and increase independence in amputees. Sanchez pointed out that the prosthetic has the same weight, size, shape, and grip strength as a human arm.

    The arms will also be the first FDA approved, commercially-available prosthetic limbs, and the first major innovation in prosthesis since the early 1900s.

    Colonel Jeffrey Bailey, surgery director at Walter Reed said, "Connecting the dots, all the way from the dirt, where a patient is injured and their life is saved, through a continuum of care that starts with acute care and eventually ends up with rehabilitative care, and then being able again to deliver that person back to a life that is meaningful to them is really, at the end of the day, what we all strive to do."

    Much of the technology of the LUKE prosthesis was originally conceived by Dean Kamen, inventor of the Segway scooter.

    Related:

    DARPA Fail: The Robots Are Coming! But They Can't Stay on Their Feet
    DARPA's Next Generation Drone Will Launch and Land on Moving Airplanes
    Pentagon's DARPA Claims its Bionic Limb Restores Sense of Touch
    Watch DARPA Super Soldier Exoskeleton in Trials
    Cyborgs on the March: Is DARPA Implanting Chips in US Soldiers' Brains?!
    Tags:
    Veterans, arms, prosthesis, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), United States, Maryland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Best Photos of the Wildlife of Russia 2016 Contest
    Best Photos of the Wildlife of Russia 2016 Contest
    Pornography Victims in Utah May Soon Be Able to Sue for Damages.
    Utah Porn Prohibition?
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok