Register
00:39 GMT +305 January 2017
Live
    Search
    US President Barack Obama

    Obama Rallies Democrats Against Republicans for Battle Over Healthcare Issue

    © REUTERS/ Mandel Ngan/Pool
    US
    Get short URL
    27003

    Outgoing President Barack Obama rallied on Wednesday fellow Democrats in US Congress against Republicans for battle over healthcare issue.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Obama headed to Capitol Hill on the first full day of the 115th US Congress to rally fellow Democrats for battle against Republicans, who have vowed to repeal Obama’s signature healthcare law their first order of business, lawmakers told reporters at a news conference following a morning session with the president on Wednesday.

    "The president asked us, ‘are you ready, do you have the fight in you,’ House of Representatives Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi quoted Obama as saying. "He didn’t need to ask us that question."

    Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence attends a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S. November 7, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Carlo Allegri
    Pence: Free Market Is Solution to Soaring US Healthcare Costs Under Obamacare
    Pelosi was joined by lawmakers from both houses of Congress, including her counterpart in the US Senate, Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, who characterized health care as the new Congress’ "first big fight."

    Republicans, who control both houses of Congress, plan to scuttle Obamacare and then begin drafting legislation to revamp the entire US health care system.

    Democrats demanded that Republicans first write a new health care law before scuttling the Obamacare, which has made health insurance available to 20 million uninsured Americans.

    "Instead of working to further insure affordable care for all Americans, they [Republicans] seek to rip health care away from millions of Americans," Schumer said.

    Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi speak following a meeting with U.S.President Barack Obama on congressional Republicans' effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 4, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    Senate Minority Leader Accuses Republicans of Plotting to Destroy US Healthcare System
    Republicans planned to reveal their plans for healthcare later in the day. But Vice President-elect Mike Pence indicated earlier that Americans would be protected during the transition from Obamacare to a new system.

    Repeal of Obamacare, he said during a separate news conference, would coincide with a series of executive orders issued by President-elect Donald Trump that would keep many features of Obamacare in place as Congress works on a replacement.

    "We don’t want people to be caught with nothing," Pence explained. We want to make sure… that the rug is not pulled out from under the families who are currently struggling under Obamacare."

    At issue are soaring insurance premiums under Obamacare, set up exchanges where people who lack employer-provided coverage can purchase individual and family policies.

    Insurance companies exited many exchanges after losing hundreds of millions of dollars in 2016. With less competition premiums soared in 2017, more than doubling in the US state of Arizona and with increases of more than 50 percent in other states.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    US House of Representatives to Begin Work 'Today' to Repeal Obamacare - Ryan
    US Senate Budget Committee Chair Introduces Resolution to Repeal Obamacare
    Trump Administration Plans to Maintain Coverage for Obamacare Insured
    Tags:
    healthcare, Obamacare, US Capitol, Barack Obama, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      copius
      Is Obama is getting a cut of the premiums from health insurance?
      That works to a few millions and he is afraid to lose it.
      Americans have been fooled again.
    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      I doubt that Nancy patted Obama on the butt and said, "Don't worry, we will fight to the death to maintain the name "Obama" in whatever next they want to call it. Now you go outside and play in the garden until we call you back in. Okay, Toots?" I doubt that any Democrat is going to fight to the death for "Obamacare."
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Best Photos of the Wildlife of Russia 2016 Contest
    Best Photos of the Wildlife of Russia 2016 Contest
    Pornography Victims in Utah May Soon Be Able to Sue for Damages.
    Utah Porn Prohibition?
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok