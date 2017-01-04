Pence: Free Market Is Solution to Soaring US Healthcare Costs Under Obamacare

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The American people want the newly elected Congress to scrap the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, and begin designing a new healthcare system that will expand competition among insurance companies as a solution to ever rising costs to consumers, Pence told reporters at a news conference on Wednesday.

“The American people want us to start over,” Pence said. “Releasing the power of the free market is the pathway toward expanding access and affordability of health care across the country.”

