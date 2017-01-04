Obama 'Concerned' That Republicans Could Dismantle Administration's Progress

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Outgoing President Barack Obama has concerns about the country if Republicans carry out their campaign promises and dismantle a lot of the progress made by his administration over the past eight years, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"I think the president is concerned about the impact that republicans would have if they make good on their promises to dismantle so much of the progress that we’ve made over the last 8 years," Earnest stated.

Earlier on Wednesday, Obama went to Capitol Hill to meet with Democrats about strategies to help prevent Republicans from dismantling the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

During that meeting Obama also noted his support for the agenda those lawmakers will be fighting for in the months and years ahead.

