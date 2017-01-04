Register
22:51 GMT +304 January 2017
Live
    Search
    A video link up with Julian Assange, journalist, founder and editor-in-chief of WikiLeaks, at the session, End of the Monopoly: The Open Information Age, held as part of the New Era of Journalism: Farewell to Mainstream international media forum at the Rossiya Segodnya International Multimedia Press Center

    US Senator Warns Trump, Americans Against Listening to WikiLeaks Founder Assange

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    US
    Get short URL
    112003

    US Senator Lindsey Graham called on US citizens and President-elect Donald Trump not to listen to Wikileaks founder Julian Assange on "anything," as the latter "has a history of undermining American interest."

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President-elect Donald Trump should place his faith in the US Intelligence Community rather than in WikiLeaks founder and head Julian Assange regarding the issue of Russian hacking of the 2016 presidential election, US Senator Lindsey Graham stated on Wednesday.

    "Mr. Assange is a fugitive from the law hiding in an embassy who has a history of undermining American interest," Graham told CNN. "I hope no American will be duped by him… I hope the president-elect will get his information and trust the American patriots who work in the Intelligence Community who swear oath and allegiance to the Constitution."

    Earlier on Wednesday, Trump sided with Assange and against the claims of the US Intelligence Community on the issue of the alleged Russian hacks. Trump repeated Assange's assertion that Russia did not give WikiLeaks information on the Democratic party and its officials.

    People attend a video conference of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange at the International Center for Advanced Communication Studies for Latin America (CIESPAL) auditorium in Quito on June 23, 2016.
    © AFP 2016/ Rodrigo Buendia
    Assange: Trump Offers Chance for Change; Clinton Would Have Consolidated Power
    The CIA has claimed that Russia engaged in the hacking of US political institutions and individuals to help Donald Trump win the US presidency without offering proof.

    A 13-page report on the issue released last week by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) — seven pages of which provided recommendations – has been widely criticized for not providing proof. Moreover, the report contained a disclaimer that the DHS does not provide warranties about the truthfulness of the presented information.

    Russian officials have repeatedly denied involvement in the US election, calling the hacking allegations absurd and noting that they are intended to distract the US public from revelation of corruption and other pressing domestic concerns.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Assange Releases Testimony to Swedish Prosecutors Over Rape Allegations
    Julian Assange Renews Push to be 'Set Free' After UN Rejects UK Detention Appeal
    UN Rejects UK Appeal Reaffirming Assange Detained Arbitrarily
    US Accuses Russia of Meddling in its Elections to Discredit Trump – Assange
    Tags:
    intelligence, Donald Trump, Lindsey Graham, Julian Assange, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      copius
      Lindsey Graham seems to be living on another planet.
      The intel community has lied on numerous occasions.
      I am still waiting for Iraqis WMD which is non existent.
      I am still waiting for the lies about Libya and Syria.
      Lindsey had better resign while the going is good or he will be exposed.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Best Photos of the Wildlife of Russia 2016 Contest
    Best Photos of the Wildlife of Russia 2016 Contest
    Pornography Victims in Utah May Soon Be Able to Sue for Damages.
    Utah Porn Prohibition?
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok