Register
22:51 GMT +304 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Marijuana Plant

    ‘Light Up’: Free Marijuana Giveaway Planned at Trump’s Inauguration

    © AP Photo/ Ted S. Warren
    US
    Get short URL
    19321

    If you smell something burning at the upcoming presidential inauguration, do not fear, as it is likely only marijuana, as a DC pot advocacy group has pledged to hand out thousands of free joints to inauguration attendees.

    Adam Eidinger, founder of the marijuana activist group DC Cannabis Coalition (DCMJ) in Washington DC, told WUSA9 that the free inaugural pot is a "message [that] it's time to legalize cannabis at the federal level."

    DCMJ triumphed with DC voters in the 2014 approval of its Initiative 71, legalizing the growth, possession, use, and gifting (but not sale) of small amounts of marijuana within the nation's capital. As long as Eidinger and his fellow stoners do not attempt to sell their gifts, they are not breaking any laws.

    Eidinger mentioned that he will encourage recipients of the 4,200 free joints to light up four minutes and twenty seconds into President Trump's inauguration speech (420 being a casual code for marijuana). The use of marijuana is legal in DC but federal law still considers the use of the plant a crime, and so consuming it on federal property remains an arrestable, federal offense.

    While 23 states have legalized medical pot, the bill would prevent the federal government from interfering in states’ marijuana laws and stop the Drug Enforcement Agency from closing medical marijuana dispensaries.
    © Flickr/ Katheirne Hitt
    Medical Marijuana Laws Linked to Lower Traffic Fatalities

    Eidinger understands that his plan is "a form of civil disobedience," but remarked, "I think it's a good protest. If someone wants to do it, they are risking arrest, but it's a protest and you know what, the National Mall is a place for protest."

    Unlike most other protests planned for inauguration day, DCMJ representatives say that they are not protesting Trump or the ceremony surrounding his ascension to the presidency. "If there are people from Texas, some Cowboys fan, who is walking down the street in a cowboy hat and a big fur coat and he walks up to our demonstration, I want him to feel welcome coming to DC," Eidinger said. "It's not an anti-Trump event as much as it is anti-prohibition."

    Marijuana activists are concerned that the incoming administration will take a less-friendly stance to the legalization of the plant. Alabama Republican Senator Jeff Sessions, who Trump intends to nominate for US Attorney General, has taken a hardline stance against marijuana. In April 2016, he notoriously declared that "good people don't smoke marijuana."

    LEGAL Colorado Marijuana Grow
    © Flickr/ Brett Levin
    Mexican Senate Legalizes Use of Marijuana

    Sessions claimed that marijuana should not be legalized, as he believes that it is a gateway drug that leads to the use of stronger substances. In November Sessions said it was dangerous to "have the President of the United States of America talking about marijuana like it is no different than taking a drink… It is different….It is already causing a disturbance in the states that have made it legal."

    Amid accusations from liberal outlets like Politico that Sessions would "dismantle more than a decade of progress," pro-marijuana congress members have questioned the notion that the Senator will undo the gains of the movement. California Republican Representative Tom McClintock, who opposes marijuana but supports legalization on the grounds that it removes the criminal element from the intoxicant's growth and sale, called Sessions a "strict constitutionalist who… will respect the prerogative of individual states to determine their own laws involving strictly intra-state commerce." In other words, McClintock believes that Sessions will put aside his personal dislike for marijuana and respect the decisions of state governments.

    Eidinger said that DCMJ is hopeful that their cause will be advanced under President Trump, but they are "preparing for the worst."

    Related:

    Pizzeria Owner Indicted For Poisoning Cops With Fake Marijuana Topping
    Marijuana Leggings for Toddlers Outrage Parents
    Light Up: Canadian Government Moves Closer to Legalizing Marijuana for Adults
    Minnesota Plans to Legalize Marijuana to Help PTSD Patients
    Weed Wins! Voters Legalize Marijuana Across the US
    Tags:
    inauguration, protest, marijuana legalization, marijuana, DC Cannabis Campaign, Donald Trump, Jeff Sessions, Washington DC
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Best Photos of the Wildlife of Russia 2016 Contest
    Best Photos of the Wildlife of Russia 2016 Contest
    Pornography Victims in Utah May Soon Be Able to Sue for Damages.
    Utah Porn Prohibition?
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok