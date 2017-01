© AFP 2016/ BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI US Federal Reserve Raises Interest Rate to 0.5%-0.75% Range

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)New legislation would prevent the Federal Reserve from concealing vital information about the way it runs from the Congress, US Senator Rand Paul said in a press release on Wednesday about the bill he reintroduced.

"On Tuesday, US Senator Rand Paul reintroduced his Federal Reserve Transparency Act, widely known as the 'Audit the Fed' bill, to prevent the Federal Reserve from concealing vital information on its operations from Congress," the release stated.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!