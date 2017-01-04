Senate Minority Leader Accuses Republicans of Plotting to Destroy US Healthcare

"Republicans are plotting and soon will be executing a full-scale assault on the three pillars that support the American healthcare system: the Affordable Care Act [Obamacare], Medicare and Medicaid," Schumer stated.
Medicaid provides care for the poor while Medicare is available to everyone who reaches the age of 65.
"The Republican plan to cut health care wouldn’t make ‘America great again’," Schumer said, using President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign slogan. "It would make America sick again."
Earlier on Wednesday, however, Vice President-elect Mike Pence said the Obama transition team is preparing a series of executive orders that will likely leave many features of Obamacare in place as Congress attempts to devise a new healthcare system.
All comments
Show new comments (0)