Trump to Take Action Against Obama Executive Orders ‘On Day One’ - Pence

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President-elect Donald Trump will begin immediately to undo some of President Barack Obama’s executive orders, Vice President-elect Mike Pence said on Wednesday.

"Before the end of the [inauguration] day we do anticipate that the president-elect will be in the Oval Office to both repeal executive orders and set in policies to implement promises he made," Pence told reporters.

Pence said that Trump's first priority when he takes office later this month is to replace the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare.

"But the first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare," Pence said.

US House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said Republicans would take action beginning on Wednesday to replace Obamacare.

On Tuesday, Congressman Mike Enzi, chairman of the US Senate Budget Committee, introduced a resolution to fast-track the repeal of Obamacare and its replacement with a new program.

Trump’s spokeswoman Kellyanne Conway said on Tuesday that she believes Obamacare does have some merits, including coverage for preexisting medical conditions.

Congressional Republicans have made the repeal of the Affordable Care Act a priority since it was first passed in 2011.