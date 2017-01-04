Register
04 January 2017
    Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence attends a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S. November 7, 2016

    Trump to Take Action Against Obama Executive Orders ‘On Day One’ - Pence

    © REUTERS/ Carlo Allegri
    US
    230282

    US Vice President-elect Mike Pense stated that President-elect Donald Trump will begin immediately to repeal executive orders of Obama administration and set in policies to implement promises he made.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President-elect Donald Trump will begin immediately to undo some of President Barack Obama’s executive orders, Vice President-elect Mike Pence said on Wednesday.

    "Before the end of the [inauguration] day we do anticipate that the president-elect will be in the Oval Office to both repeal executive orders and set in policies to implement promises he made," Pence told reporters.

    Pence said that Trump's first priority when he takes office later this month is to replace the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare.

    "But the first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare," Pence said. 

    Obamacare
    © Fotolia/ Yaroslav Pavlov
    US Senate Budget Committee Chair Introduces Resolution to Repeal Obamacare
    US House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said Republicans would take action beginning on Wednesday to replace Obamacare.

    On Tuesday, Congressman Mike Enzi, chairman of the US Senate Budget Committee, introduced a resolution to fast-track the repeal of Obamacare and its replacement with a new program.

    Trump’s spokeswoman Kellyanne Conway said on Tuesday that she believes Obamacare does have some merits, including coverage for preexisting medical conditions.

    Congressional Republicans have made the repeal of the Affordable Care Act a priority since it was first passed in 2011.

      jas
      And criminal charges should be considered at a suitable time if this sabotage by Obama of US national interests continues.
    • Reply
      American Socialistin reply tojas(Show commentHide comment)
      jas, you must have been living underneath a rock or not paying attention, or have short memory.

      This has all been done before.. the same rhetoric, promises, grandstanding, renegade persona, etc.

      Remember.. Obama was branded as a "renegade"? so much so, Nobel awarded him a prize before he even became president. That's how thorough the Propaganda was! Obama also promised to bring charges against Bush, Wall Street Cronies, etc.. and what happened? ...

      we all saw what happened..
      Obama was simply a tool used by the Elites to win over the public.
      They've learned long ago, it's easier to control the public if they are onboard.

      The same will be true for Trump even though he called Clinton a "War Hawk"..
      You can already see signs of this..
      Trump promised to move Israel's Embassy to Palestine.. inciting rhetoric & tensions.
      Trump is also inciting tensions with China..
      The elite's bread & butter is war. this is how many of them made their fortunes.
      And finally.. Iran.. he has called Iran more dangerous than ISIS!
      he also promises to smash the Nuclear Agreement and renew sanctions against Iran..
      It's not Russia or China.. but it's WAR they are after.

      Just like Alex Jones, a shill, who pursues non-essential to peace with Russia activities such as demonizing China and revving up America for war with China. Alex Jones justifies his claims by stating the "elite" does NOT want war with China. Not according to "Council on Foreign Relations".. if they're not elite.. i don't know who is. Alex Jones is a fraud..
