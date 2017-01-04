US House of Representatives to Begin Work 'Today' to Repeal Obamacare - Ryan

© Fotolia/ Yaroslav Pavlov US Senate Budget Committee Chair Introduces Resolution to Repeal Obamacare

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)Republicans in the US House of Representatives are beginning their efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, immediately, House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Wednesday.

"We are starting today on our work to deliver relief to Americans struggling under Obamacare," Ryan told reporters.