© REUTERS/ Jonathan Oatis Thirty-Seven Injured After Train Derailment in Brooklyn

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The number of injured people in the train derailment in Brooklyn, New York has now been set to 76, the New York City Fire Department said in a Twitter message on Wednesday.

"76 non-life-threatening injuries reported at scene of LIRR train derailment, Atlantic Terminal Brooklyn," the message stated.

The Fire Department reported earlier that 37 people were injured in the derailment.

New York Police Department Special Operations Unit said rescue units are on the scene, and traffic and train delays should be expected due to the accident.

