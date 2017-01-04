Trump Promises More Action on US Jobs After Ford Scraps Mexico Plant

© REUTERS/ Joe White US Voters Want Trump to Focus on Jobs, Healing Country in Inauguration Speech

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday said there was more to come after automobile producer Ford announced it would no longer build a planned production facility in Mexico and keep jobs in the United States.

"Thank you to Ford for scrapping a new plant in Mexico and creating 700 new jobs in the US. This is just the beginning — much more to follow," Trump said in a Twitter post.

​On Tuesday, Ford announced it would scrap a planned facility in Mexico and instead invest $700 million and add 700 jobs at its Flat Rock, Michigan plant over the next four years.

Ford CEO Mark Fields said the decision was prompted by market conditions, not the president-elect.

Earlier, Trump accused another car manufacturer, General Motors, of sending Mexican-made cars to be sold in the United States and threatened the manufacturer with heavy taxes.

During the 2016 election US voters responded favorably to Trump's promises to bring manufacturing sector jobs back to the United States and focus on improving the domestic economy.