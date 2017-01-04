Thirty-Seven Injured After Train Derailment in Brooklyn

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A train derailment in Brooklyn, New York has left 37 people injured, the New York City Fire Department said in a Twitter message on Wednesday.
37 injuries reported at train derailment, Atlantic Terminal LIRR. All injuries are non life-threatening https://t.co/BbxFawsrx6— FDNY (@FDNY) 4 января 2017 г.
New York Police Department Special Operations Unit said rescue units are on the scene, and traffic and train delays should be expected due to the accident.
NOW: Train Derailment @ the @LIRR Atlantic Terminal / F'bush Ave. Rescue Units on the scene. Minor injuries. Expect traffic/train delays pic.twitter.com/BemGpDzAEh— NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) 4 января 2017 г.
Train Derailment At Atlantic Terminal In #Brooklyn NY pic.twitter.com/dkgQak67JT— Milwaukee Media (@MediaInMilwauke) 4 января 2017 г.
Looks more like a crash # lirr #atlanticterminal pic.twitter.com/oiySMMU7Da— Tommy b (@tbterr) 4 января 2017 г.
#LIRR: 37 people are injured after a train derailed in Brooklyn's #AtlanticTerminal Shattered glass, smoky platform. #WORLDLATINSTAR.com pic.twitter.com/B7tCCvb9B3— World Latin Star CEO (@WorldLatinStar) 4 января 2017 г.
