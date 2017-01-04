Thirty-Seven Injured After Train Derailment in Brooklyn

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A train derailment in Brooklyn, New York has left 37 people injured, the New York City Fire Department said in a Twitter message on Wednesday.

37 injuries reported at train derailment, Atlantic Terminal LIRR. All injuries are non life-threatening https://t.co/BbxFawsrx6 — FDNY (@FDNY) 4 января 2017 г.

New York Police Department Special Operations Unit said rescue units are on the scene, and traffic and train delays should be expected due to the accident.