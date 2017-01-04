Register
04 January 2017
    US President-elect Donald Trump

    America to Be Less Safe Under Trump Presidency - Ex-CIA Spokesman

    © REUTERS/ Mike Segar
    US
    0 9903

    CIA spokesman and former Department of Defense official George Little stated that the United States will be less safe after President-elect Donald Trump takes office on January 20.

    Republican US presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton
    © REUTERS/ Brian Snyder
    Trump to Accept 'Russian Meddling' in Elections if CIA, FBI Give Joint Conclusion
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States will be less safe when President-elect Donald Trump takes office on January 20, former CIA spokesman and former Department of Defense official George Little said in a Twitter message on Wednesday.

    "Let's stare this reality square in the face: PEOTUS [President-elect of the United States] is pro-Putin and believes Julian Assange over the CIA," Little's message stated. "On Jan. 20 we will be less safe."

    ​Little wrote the message after Trump sided with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who claimed Russia was not the source of the stolen emails from the Democratic Party it received during the 2016 US presidential election.

    Hacking
    © Flickr/ Andrew Catellier
    Trump: Democrats Hacked Because National Committee Lacked 'Defense'
    On Tuesday, Little noted that no president-elect in history has even mocked the US intelligence community "so openly or so often."

    Trump, but also numerous other critics, have questioned the US intelligence community's assessment that Russia interfered with the presidential election.

    Russian officials have repeatedly denied involvement, calling the hacking allegations absurd and laughable nonsense intended to deflect US public opinion from instances of revealed corruption and other pressing domestic concerns.

