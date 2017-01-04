America to Be Less Safe Under Trump Presidency - Ex-CIA Spokesman

"Let's stare this reality square in the face: PEOTUS [President-elect of the United States] is pro-Putin and believes Julian Assange over the CIA," Little's message stated. "On Jan. 20 we will be less safe."
Little wrote the message after Trump sided with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who claimed Russia was not the source of the stolen emails from the Democratic Party it received during the 2016 US presidential election.
Trump, but also numerous other critics, have questioned the US intelligence community's assessment that Russia interfered with the presidential election.
Russian officials have repeatedly denied involvement, calling the hacking allegations absurd and laughable nonsense intended to deflect US public opinion from instances of revealed corruption and other pressing domestic concerns.
