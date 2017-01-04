Trump: Democrats Hacked Because National Committee Lacked 'Defense'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Democratic National Committee (RNC) had its system hacked during the 2016 election because it did not have an adequate defense against hacking like the Republican National Committee (RNC), US President-elect Donald Trump said in Twitter messages on Wednesday.

Somebody hacked the DNC but why did they not have "hacking defense" like the RNC has and why have they not responded to the terrible…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 4 января 2017 г.

things they did and said (like giving the questions to the debate to H). A total double standard! Media, as usual, gave them a pass. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 4 января 2017 г.

​Earlier on Wednesday, Trump sided with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange instead of the US intelligence community about alleged Russian interference in the US election.

Julian Assange said "a 14 year old could have hacked Podesta" — why was DNC so careless? Also said Russians did not give him the info! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 4 января 2017 г.

US intelligence agencies have claimed Russia engaged in the hacking of US political institutions and individuals to help Donald Trump win the presidency.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied involvement, calling the hacking allegations absurd and laughable nonsense intended to deflect public opinion from instances of revealed corruption and other pressing domestic concerns.

