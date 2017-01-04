US Voters Want Trump to Focus on Jobs, Healing Country in Inauguration Speech

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President-elect Donald Trump should talk during his inauguration speech on January 20 about creating and keeping jobs in the United States and bringing together the country, a new Morning Consult/Politico poll revealed on Wednesday.
Seventy-four percent said Trump should talk about healing divisions within the country.
Other items voters think should be included in Trump’s inauguration speech include his plans for a new Supreme Court justice, preventing conflicts of interest with his businesses, repealing the Affordable Care Act — also known as Obamacare — and Russian interference in the election.
All comments
Show new comments (0)