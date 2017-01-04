US Voters Want Trump to Focus on Jobs, Healing Country in Inauguration Speech

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President-elect Donald Trump should talk during his inauguration speech on January 20 about creating and keeping jobs in the United States and bringing together the country, a new Morning Consult/Politico poll revealed on Wednesday.

When asked what Trump should mention in his inauguration, 75 percent of voters said he should talk about bringing back manufacturing jobs from overseas and keeping manufacturing jobs in the country.

Seventy-four percent said Trump should talk about healing divisions within the country.

Other items voters think should be included in Trump’s inauguration speech include his plans for a new Supreme Court justice, preventing conflicts of interest with his businesses, repealing the Affordable Care Act — also known as Obamacare — and Russian interference in the election.