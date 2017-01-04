Register
15:51 GMT +304 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    This file photo taken on June 02, 2015, shows Exxon Mobil Chairman and CEO Rex Tillerson addressing the World Gas Conference in Paris

    Confirmation of Tillerson as US' Next Top Diplomat is No Foregone Conclusion

    © AFP 2016/ ERIC PIERMONT
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10 0 0

    When Donald Trump is inaugurated on January 20, the US Senate will begin voting to approve or reject his Cabinet appointments. Jean-Éric Branaa, one of the leading French specialists in American sociopolitical issues, has explained why the appointment of Rex Tillerson as the US' next top diplomat is not at all a foregone conclusion.

    According to US legislation, all Cabinet-level officials who are nominated by the president-elect (with the notable exception of the White House Chief of Staff) have to be approved by the Senate, along with more than a thousand other agency heads and senior posts.

    Vladimir Putin and Rex Tillerson attending the ceremony of signing of the Rosneft-ExxonMobil strategic partnership agreement, August 30, 2011
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    Top-5 Facts You Need to Know About US State Sec-to-be Tillerson and Russia
    None of president-elect's nominees can be confirmed until he officially takes office on January 20.

    Hence he will have to start with official nominations once he's sworn in. Trump however, like presidents before him, has already publicly announced his nominations before the Inauguration Day to give the Senate a heads up about his planned appointments.

    Jean-Éric Branaa, one of the leading French specialists in American sociopolitical issues and a lecturer at Paris 2-Assas University however explained why the confirmation of Donald Trump's nominee ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson, who is widely regarded as a pro-Russian businessman, as the next US Secretary of State is not a foregone conclusion.

    The nominations first go to the relevant committee of the US Senate, in the case of the US Secretary of State it is the committee on Foreign Relations, French political analyst told RTBF Radio network, the public broadcasting organization of the French Community of Belgium.

    This committee consists of 19 members, 9 of whom are Democrats and 10 – Republicans. Hence, Branaa explained, one Republican vote against will be enough to annul the candidacy and to oblige the president to appoint a new candidate for the position.

    The nine Democrats will definitely vote against Tillerson as the Democratic senators have already voiced their plans to aggressively target eight of Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees in the coming weeks and to stretch their confirmation votes into March.

    The White House is viewed from Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington.
    © AP Photo/ Carolyn Kaster, File
    New US Anti-Russian Sanctions – 'War Among Political Groups Within US'
    The candidate then will be voted on by the Senate.

    Republicans currently enjoy a 52-48 majority in the Senate. Democrats already faced an uphill battle to defeat Trump’s Cabinet picks because in 2013, when they were in the majority, they resorted to the “nuclear option,” changing Senate rules to confirm nominees with 51 votes instead of 60.

    However that doesn't mean that Democrats can't make the process difficult.

    According to US media reports, Democrats, hamstrung by their minority status, are determined to slow-walk Trump's picks unless they start disclosing reams of personal financial data they've withheld so far.

    Any individual senator can place a hold on a candidate by asking his or her party leader to delay the vote. This rule was originally intended to give senators a means to delay votes due to things like scheduling conflicts.

    But now, the informal rule has evolved into one of the minority party's most effective means of blocking a nominee.

    Although Democrats pushed through new "nuclear" rules in 2013 that limit procedural filibusters for executive nominations, they can still force up to 30 hours of debate for each of Trump's nominations, which could drag the process out for weeks, given the limited hours the Senate has to work with.

    US President Barack Obama holds a press conference in the briefing room at the White House in Washington, DC. (File)
    © AFP 2016/ NICHOLAS KAMM
    Lame Duck's Last Steps: This is How Obama Wants to Complicate Life for Trump
    Although Senate Democrats can't totally block Trump's Cabinet appointments, they can force hours of debate for each and every one, dragging the confirmation process out for weeks.

    Meanwhile media reports suggest that Some of Donald Trump’s most bitter critics among Senate Republicans are warming to the idea of giving the president-elect his choice of Cabinet members, further complicating Democrats’ plans to impede the confirmation process.

    Some Democrats have also expressed mixed feelings about delaying the approval of Trump's Cabinet and other appointments, pointing to the importance of filling these high-level positions.

    Hence it will be clear in the days to come whether the "pro-Russian" Rex Tillerson will be able to become the 69th person to hold the office since its creation by Congress in July 1789.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Trump Reveals What He 'Likes Best' About Next State Secretary Rex Tillerson
    Rex Tillerson ‘Well-Prepared’ for US Secretary of State Post - Hess CEO
    Tags:
    Democrats, Republicans, confirmation, secretary of state, US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, US Senate, Jean-Éric Branaa, Rex Tillerson, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Best Photos of the Wildlife of Russia 2016 Contest
    Best Photos of the Wildlife of Russia 2016 Contest
    Pornography Victims in Utah May Soon Be Able to Sue for Damages.
    Utah Porn Prohibition?
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok