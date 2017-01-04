WikiLeaks Offers Reward for Evidence of Obama’s IT Staff Destroying Documents

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Whistleblowing website WikiLeaks offered a reward of $20,000 on Wednesday for evidence of employees in US President Obama's administration destroying documents.

"We are issuing a US$20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest or exposure of any Obama admin agent destroying significant records," WikiLeaks said via Twitter.

We are issuing a US$20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest or exposure of any Obama admin agent destroying significant records. pic.twitter.com/kRRP246uGo — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 4, 2017

​WikiLeaks has also attached a leaked 2009 letter from the US National Archives on the missing of two terrabyte hard drive disk with Hilary Clinton’s White House administration documents.

"System admins: Don't let the White House destroy US history again! Copy now, then send to WikiLeaks at your leisure," WikiLeaks wrote in connection with the 2009 incident.

System admins: Don't let the White House destroy US history again! Copy now, then send to WikiLeaks at your leisure https://t.co/T4EtSSOKuy — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 4, 2017

​In July 2016, the whistleblowing organization published about 28,000 files sent to or received from the Democratic National Committee staff, revealing the party's criticism of potential presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and its favoring Hillary Clinton, who eventually won the nomination.

Starting on October 7 and up to the November 8, when the presidential election took place, WikiLeaks was releasing documents, a total of 58,660 emails, allegedly obtained from Clinton's campaign chairman John Podesta.

The emails shed light on the possible misappropriation of the Clinton Foundation's finances, campaign staff's back-and-forth on the expediency of releasing the FBI-requested emails from Clinton's private server, the candidate's change of heart on free trade and Clinton's aides' worries about her likability