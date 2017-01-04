WikiLeaks Offers Reward for Evidence of Obama’s IT Staff Destroying Documents

"We are issuing a US$20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest or exposure of any Obama admin agent destroying significant records," WikiLeaks said via Twitter.
WikiLeaks has also attached a leaked 2009 letter from the US National Archives on the missing of two terrabyte hard drive disk with Hilary Clinton’s White House administration documents.
"System admins: Don't let the White House destroy US history again! Copy now, then send to WikiLeaks at your leisure," WikiLeaks wrote in connection with the 2009 incident.
Starting on October 7 and up to the November 8, when the presidential election took place, WikiLeaks was releasing documents, a total of 58,660 emails, allegedly obtained from Clinton's campaign chairman John Podesta.
The emails shed light on the possible misappropriation of the Clinton Foundation's finances, campaign staff's back-and-forth on the expediency of releasing the FBI-requested emails from Clinton's private server, the candidate's change of heart on free trade and Clinton's aides' worries about her likability
