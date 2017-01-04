US Police Arrest NAACP Sit-in Protesters Against Trump's Attorney General Pick

Local police pressed criminal charges over trespassing, according to the news outlet.
Sessions, Alabama's former state attorney general who sits on the Trump transition team's executive committee, was nominated for the post in November shortly after Trump won the presidential election. The senator has been regarded as a controversial choice as he is one of the most conservative members of the US Senate and has been accused of having a poor civil rights record.
NAACP President Cornell Brooks took part in the sit-in. On Tuesday, Brooks said Sessions refused to acknowledge voter suppression and that the protest would continue until the nomination is withdrawn or until the activists are arrested.
After the @jeffsessions Sit-In, these mugshots aren't pretty but they're pictures of @NAACP determination. #RestoreTheVRA & #stopsessions pic.twitter.com/mz3aQoPzoy— Cornell Wm. Brooks (@CornellWBrooks) 4 января 2017 г.
Meanwhile, Sessions’ supporters pointed to his vote to extend the US Civil Rights Act and multiple desegregation lawsuits he filed while serving as Alabama's state attorney general. While representing Alabama in the US Senate, Sessions voted to confirm Eric Holder, President Barack Obama’s pick for US Attorney General.
