(Sputnik) — Under the agreement, Tillerson would transfer the value of more than 2 million shares he owns to an independently managed trust and would give up over $4.1 million in bonuses.

"The board of directors of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has reached an agreement with Rex W. Tillerson, former chairman and chief executive officer, to sever all ties with the company to comply with conflict-of-interest requirements associated with his nomination as secretary of state," the statement read.

Tillerson resigned as ExxonMobil CEO on December 31.

