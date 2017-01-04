US Lawmakers Introduce Amendment to Limit Congressional Terms

“[Cruz and DeSantis] today proposed an amendment to the US Constitution to impose term limits on members of Congress,” the release stated on Tuesday.
Placing term limits would be a first step toward reforming Capitol Hill- or draining the swamp — DeSantis stated in the release.
A Rasmussen survey conducted in October found that 74 percent of Americans support term limits for members of Congress, the release stated.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Cruz is doing everything he can to help Obama distract Trump from doing what Trump promised to do. Cruz also knows that he won't get elected much more, so a term limit won't affect him. I hope Trump can restore some order with the GOP clowns in Congress. If they don't want to be in the GOP and follow some plan to get things done, let them go and replace them with someone who wants to do more than grandstand. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete If more people would take the time to look at just what their congress people do while the are in office, perhaps some more of these clowns would get weeded out of there.
jas
Darrell R