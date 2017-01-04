US Lawmakers Introduce Amendment to Limit Congressional Terms

© Photo: Pixabay McCain Doubts US Congress Will Set Panel to Probe Alleged Russian Hacking

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The poposed amendment will limit US senators to two six-year terms and members of the US House of Representatives to three two-year terms.

“[Cruz and DeSantis] today proposed an amendment to the US Constitution to impose term limits on members of Congress,” the release stated on Tuesday.

Placing term limits would be a first step toward reforming Capitol Hill- or draining the swamp — DeSantis stated in the release.

A Rasmussen survey conducted in October found that 74 percent of Americans support term limits for members of Congress, the release stated.

