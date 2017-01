WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The company also received a $17.7 million contract to provide logistics support for the KC-10 program, according to the release.

Work on both contracts is expected to be completed by December 31, 2018, the release noted.

The Boeing, formerly McDonnell Douglas KC-10 Extender is an aerial refueling tanker aircraft operated by the US Air Force. It has a fuel capacity of 52,250 gallons, a cruising speed of 565 miles per hour and a range of more than 4,300 miles.

