06:22 GMT +304 January 2017
    In this Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016 photo, Beatrice Menase Kwe Jackson, center, walks with Daniel Emory, both of the Ojibwe Native American tribe as they lead a procession to the Cannonball river for a traditional water ceremony at the Oceti Sakowin camp where people have gathered to protest the Dakota Access oil pipeline in Cannon Ball, N.D.

    Dakota Pipeline Construction Permit Not Expiring in Early 2017 - US Contractor

    © AP Photo/ David Goldman
    US contractor Energy Transfer Partners dismissed rumors that permits for Dakota Access pipeline construction expire in early 2017.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — ETP' permits to finish construction of the Dakota Access pipeline are net set to expire in early 2017, ETP spokeswoman Vicki Granado told Sputnik.

    "There is no truth to the rumors that anything is set to expire at the beginning of the year,” Granado said on Tuesday.

    The construction of the $3.7 billion pipeline is complete except for the crossing under Lake Oahe, Granado noted.

    Members of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and their supporters opposed to the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) confront bulldozers working on the new oil pipeline in an effort to make them stop, September 3, 2016, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota
    © AFP 2016/ Robyn BECK
    Year in Review: Dakota Access Pipeline Protests Spark Clash Between Tribes, US Authorities
    In November, opponents of the project told Sputnik that permits to continue construction of the pipeline would expire January 1, 2017.

    Currently, Texas-based ETP is waiting on the easement to cross land owned by the US Army Corps of Engineers, Granado added.

    Members of the Standing Rock Sioux Native American tribe claim the pipeline would affect their water sources and violate sacred land.

    The nearly 1,200-mile pipeline is intended to transport domestically produced light crude oil from North Dakota through the states of South Dakota and Iowa into Illinois.

