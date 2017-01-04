Dakota Pipeline Construction Permit Not Expiring in Early 2017 - US Contractor

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — ETP' permits to finish construction of the Dakota Access pipeline are net set to expire in early 2017, ETP spokeswoman Vicki Granado told Sputnik.

"There is no truth to the rumors that anything is set to expire at the beginning of the year,” Granado said on Tuesday.

The construction of the $3.7 billion pipeline is complete except for the crossing under Lake Oahe, Granado noted.

© AFP 2016/ Robyn BECK Year in Review: Dakota Access Pipeline Protests Spark Clash Between Tribes, US Authorities

In November, opponents of the project told Sputnik that permits to continue construction of the pipeline would expire January 1, 2017.

Currently, Texas-based ETP is waiting on the easement to cross land owned by the US Army Corps of Engineers, Granado added.

Members of the Standing Rock Sioux Native American tribe claim the pipeline would affect their water sources and violate sacred land.

The nearly 1,200-mile pipeline is intended to transport domestically produced light crude oil from North Dakota through the states of South Dakota and Iowa into Illinois.

