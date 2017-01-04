US House of Representatives Reportedly Bans Taking Video Inside Chambers

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The House approved a package for the 115th US Congress, that includes the rule, Tuesday by 234 to 193 vote, The Hill said on Tuesday.

In December 2016, the Republicans proposed the measure that would impose fines on lawmakers in the amount of up to $2,500 for livestreaming video and audio, because such actions disturb order and decorum of the House of Representatives.

The rule met severe criticism from Democrats, who staged and broadcasted a sit-in on the House floor back in June 2016, protesting inaction on gun control.

In response to the Republican vote on the rules package, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi argued that the new Congress aimed to protect special interests and tried to silence calls to act on important issues, including gun violence, Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.

