McCain Doubts US Congress Will Set Panel to Probe Alleged Russian Hacking

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The US Congress is unlikely to create a Select bipartisan Committee to investigate alleged Russian interference in the US presidential election, McCain said.

“Without the support of the leadership, then I would imagine it won’t [happen]. But we’ll move ahead in the Armed Services Committee, and I’m sure other committees will,” McCain told CNN in an interview Tuesday.

McCain scheduled the hearing in the committee he chairs for Thursday.

On December 29, US President Barack Obama imposed sanctions on five Russian entities and six individuals and expelled 35 diplomats over allegations Moscow interfered in the US election.

Following the announcement, McCain and Sen. Lindsey Graham said in a joint statement they would urge the new Congress to push for tougher sanctions.

Moscow has repeatedly denied the allegations of hacking and stressed that Russia had no desire to interfere in the US vote.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!